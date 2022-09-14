A rocky split! Sylvester Stallone is doing everything he can to move on from ex Jennifer Flavin — including covering up tattoos he’s gotten in her honor.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Stallone, 76, visited Oklahoma City on Tuesday, September 13, and left with a brightly colored leopard face inked on his left arm. The new tattoo was meant to cover up the previous image of 56-year-old Flavin’s eyes.

The new body art is the second Flavin-inspired piece the New York native has replaced. The Creed star previously covered up a portrait of the businesswoman’s face with a tattoo of his Rocky character’s dog. The fresh ink came just days before Flavin petitioned for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a Palm Beach County, Florida courthouse in August, per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Los Angeles native, who tied the knot with Stallone in May 1997, confirmed their split shortly after. Flavin shares daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the Grudge Match star. (Stallone also shares sons Seargeoh, 43, and Sage, who died in 2012 at age 36, with ex-wife Sasha Czack.)

Though Stallone and Flavin ultimately decided to go their separate ways, the exes are still working hard at coparenting — and are even shooting a reality series amid their split.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” a rep for the Rambo actor told Us following the news, adding that “The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+.”

Late last month, documents obtained by Us revealed that the Suicide Squad star denied allegations made by Flavin that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

The Escape Plan actor’s legal team also wrote in his response to the filing that he “has not engaged” in that behavior and that he also opposed his ex’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

At the time, Flavin also asked the court to note the “conduct of each party” that could stretch out the legal process of the divorce and encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees. Stallone responded by noting that his estranged wife “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.”

Stallone, for his part, agreed to Flavin’s petition to legally change her surname back to her maiden name and agreed that their union was “irretrievably broken.”