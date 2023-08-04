Taika Waititi and Rita Ora tied the knot one year ago, but the duo haven’t said much about their nuptials — until now.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary by finally sharing details about their intimate wedding, which took place on August 4, 2022. “Yeah, it was beautiful,” Waititi told Vogue on Friday, August 4. “Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple.”

Waititi also revealed that much of the speculation surrounding his and Ora’s engagement was incorrect. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” he explained. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

More importantly, Waititi wasn’t the one to pop the question: Ora was. “She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” Waititi said of his wife, 32, adding that the proposal happened while the pair were on vacation in Palm Springs.

Ora and Waititi were first linked in early 2021 when they were spotted hanging out with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, in Sydney, Australia. Later that year, the duo made their red carpet debut while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad.

“I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Ora told Vogue Australia in September 2021 when asked about her romance with Waititi. “I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. … I learned a lot in my 20s.”

While the twosome have kept their romance relatively quiet, Waititi recently debuted a new tattoo of the letter “R,” as a nod to his wife. In February, he shared a video of the character being inked onto his hand followed by a photo of the finished product. “I love Rugby,” Waititi joked in the post.

In the comments section, Waititi’s friends offered playful guesses about what the “R” could mean. His Our Flag Means Death costar Samba Schutte joked, “R for ‘Roach.’ Really appreciate that.” Luke Hemsworth, meanwhile, commented, “Racketball? Rounders? Robin Hood?”

Another social media user noticed the tattoo was on Waititi’s right hand and quipped, “Not me thinking it was to specify your right hand 😂.”

Before marrying Waititi, Ora was linked to Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris and Andrew Garfield. She and filmmaker Romain Gavras called it quits in March 2021 after more than one year together. Waititi, for his part, divorced Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage. They share two daughters.