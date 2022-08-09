It’s official! Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are reportedly married after one year of dating.

Waititi, 46, and Ora, 31, secretly tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in London, according to reports from multiple outlets. The exciting news comes two months after the couple got engaged.

Earlier this year, the Thor: Ragnarok director and the singer sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger. During an interview with Extra in July, Ora referred to the speculation as “a little cheeky” while choosing not to address it directly. “I am very happy, I’ll tell you that,” she added at the time.

Waititi and Ora, who were first linked in 2021, made headlines with their relationship in the past. The pair was spotted snuggling up to Tessa Thompson in May 2021, amid filming for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The filmmaker was photographed with his arms around both women before the trio packed on the PDA.

Ahead of the outing, the Westworld actress, 38, came out as bisexual in June 2018. “I’m attracted to men and also to women,” she told Porter magazine. “I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

The songwriter, for her part, previously opened up about having “romantic relationships with women and men” during a statement to fans about her track “Girls” in May 2018.

“‘Girls’ was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I am sorry [if] how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. … I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.”

In June 2021, the JoJo Rabbit director referred to the photos as “not” a big deal. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” Waititi, who shares daughters Te Kainga o te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu with ex Chelsea Winstanley, told The Sydney Morning Herald in June 2021. “No, [it’s] not really [a big deal]. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Two months later, Ora and Waititi made their red carpet debut while attending the Suicide Squad premiere. “I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” the 50 Shades of Grey actress told Vogue Australia in September 2021. “I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. … I learned a lot in my 20s.”

The New Zealand native later gushed about his girlfriend in honor of Valentine’s Day. “First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to ‘complicate’ things but it just got easier,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple. “Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora ❤️❤️❤️🧨💥.”

