Rita Ora’s boyfriend Taika Waititi has her back — literally! While the 30-year-old singer looked stunning at the 2021 EMAs on Sunday, November 14, her director boyfriend, 46, made sure her dress stayed picture perfect as she walked down the red carpet.

The “Let You Love Me” singer, who was styled by Mariel Haan and Rob Zangardi, made a style statement in a Jean Louis Sabaji jumpsuit with a seriously long train.

While Ora had her leg pop and pose down pat, she relied on her beau to make sure her dress was fluffed up to perfection before the photographers started snapping away.

Things stayed professional for ~ majority ~ of their strut down the carpet, but it wasn’t without a few laughs. At one point Waititi, who was dressed in a gray suit, decided to pose for a few pics with the train wrapped around his waist. It made for a stellar accessory if you ask Us!

In the glam department, Ora looked absolutely flawless — not a lash out of place. And there were a lot (and we mean a lot) of lashes. The star worked with makeup artist Marie Bruce for her “lashy AF” glam, which also featured some lilac shadow.

She also turned to hair stylist Shon Hyungsun for a slicked back messy top knot and nail artist Michelle Henry for her mani.

Ora and Waititi first sparked dating rumors in April after Ora shared a snap of the two hugging via Instagram. “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love,” she captioned the post.

The couple went on to make their relationship red carpet official at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in August. For the event, the singer stunned in a white Azzi & Osta mini dress, while the Thor director rocked a gray suit and a white button-up shirt.

Later that month, she also took to Instagram to share some pictures from her beau’s star-studded birthday bash, which was attended by the likes of Ashley Benson, Kate Beckinsale and Rami Malek.

Ora has previously been linked to Andrew Garfield, Andrew Watt and Tessa Thompson, among others. In a statement to fans about her track “Girls” in May 2018, she addressed having “romantic relationships with women and men” through the years.

“Girls’ was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” she wrote. “I am sorry [if] how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never internationally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”