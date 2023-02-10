Inked in love! Taika Waititi has added a new tattoo to his collection.

The Boy actor, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9 to debut the fresh art. In the carousel of photos, the New Zealand native posted a black and white video of the letter “R” being inked onto his hand – presumably a nod to his wife, Rita Ora. In the second slide of the post, he shared an after photo of the finished result.

“I love Rugby,” the Our Flag Means Death star joked in the post, tagging tattoo artist Winter Stone. Waititi’s friends and fans were quick to show their support in the comments section.

Kate Beckinsale wrote, “Awwwww,” alongside three heart emojis. Vas J Morgan added “Love” as Orange Is the New Black alum Natasha Lyonne commented a heart emoji.

Others playfully guessed what the initial could mean. Our Flag Means Death costar Samba Schutte joked, “R for ‘Roach’. Really appreciate that,” and Luke Hemsworth commented, “Racketball? Rounders? Robin Hood?” One more fan noticed the ink was on his right hand and laughed, “Not me thinking it was to specify your right hand 😂.”

The Free Guy actor got the new ink following his secret wedding to the “Let You Love Me” singer, 32. News broke in August 2022 that the couple had tied the knot. An exact date of their wedding is not known. The duo had an intimate wedding in London.

The “You Only Love Me” artist confirmed last month that the two had tied the knot. She revealed to Heart Breakfast radio, “I am officially off the market, people!”

On a February 1 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Bang Bang” singer showed off her wedding ring for the first time. “I’ve actually never shown anyone my ring,” she told Fallon, 48. She then showed the Saturday Night Live alum her hand and gave the audience a glimpse, too. The breathtaking ring featured an emerald stone lined with diamonds on a gold band.

The host then asked if she helped choose the bling, to which Ora replied, “I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.” As if the ring wasn’t sparkly enough, the “Anywhere” singer sported a sequined ensemble for the night featuring a silver crop top and matching mini skirt.

That isn’t the only stylish piece the “You For Me” singer has recently rocked. She and Waititi also looked fabulous at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The blonde beauty wore an Elie Saab Couture number including a plunging neckline and floral design. She teamed up the sheer number with a pair of platform pumps.

Waititi, for his part, looked extra handsome in a black and white suit.