Houston Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Connection With Takeoff’s Murder

Police officers have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last month at age 28.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference on Friday, December 2, that Patrick Clark was arrested one day prior and charged with murder. A second man, Cameron Joshua, was arrested on November 22 and charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Finner noted that Clark was “peacefully” taken into custody on Thursday, December 1. As of Friday, he was in jail awaiting his bond hearing.

During the news conference, Sergeant Michael Burrow said that the November 1 shooting happened after a dispute over a game of dice. He added that Takeoff was not involved, calling the rapper an “innocent bystander.”

The Migos rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in the incident, which took place at a Houston bowling alley. Two other people suffered injuries during the shooting. At the time of his death, Takeoff was with Quavo, his uncle and bandmate in Migos. (The group’s third member, Offset, was seemingly at home with his family during the incident.)

“I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo, 31, wrote via Instagram after Takeoff’s death. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. … You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Offset, 30, also paid tribute to his late cousin via social media, writing: “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.”

On Thursday, Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — performed for the first time since Takeoff’s death. “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here,” the “Clout” musician told a crowd in Miami. “I’m doing this for my brother.”

Earlier this week, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, revealed that the couple are still struggling in the aftermath of their loved one’s passing. “We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, said in a since-deleted Twitter audio message. “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”