Saying goodbye. After Cardi B joined her husband, Offset, at late rapper Takeoff’s funeral, she is remembering his legacy.

“Takeoff, your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” the “WAP” performer, 30, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 11, sharing throwback snaps of the late Migos member. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on November 1. He was 28. The late musician was a founding member of the rap trio Migos alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” Cardi — who shares two children with her spouse — continued on Friday. “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy. … Send your mom some of those.”

Offset, 30, and Quavo, 31, came together with Cardi and many of Takeoff’s loved ones on Friday to celebrate his memory during an Atlanta funeral service.

“You changed the culture of music forever. You did that, Take. You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator,” Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — eulogized his late cousin during the memorial. “It changed the music business.”

The funeral also featured performances by the likes of Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey, while Drake gave a solemn speech about the late “Motorsport” performer. As Takeoff’s loved ones continue to grieve their loss, Cardi has found it particularly sad to revisit their joint memories.

“As a Migos fan, it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist concluded her Friday note. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again — but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it.”