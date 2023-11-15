Tallulah Willis is spending quality time with her dad, Bruce Willis, amid the actor’s battle with dementia.

Tallulah, 29, shared a series of sweet photos via Instagram, including one of herself and Bruce, 68, snuggled up in a chair and another of the duo on a walk in the sunshine. “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight,” Tallulah captioned the post. “You’re my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis #babybruce #TBBW.”

In the second slide, her full name, which pays homage to her father, can be seen in a photo of her driver’s license. Tallulah also shared an image of Bruce smiling while wearing sunglasses and a fez-style hat.

It was announced on February 16 that the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, one year after his battle with aphasia was revealed. “The 1st picture says so much,” one fan wrote in the comments. “To sit with your Dad is so special. Bruce has the luckiest daughters! ❤️ All beautiful, all loved!”

“He’s so lucky to have such a caring and supportive family. ❤️❤️” said another.

On the Today show in September, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared how Bruce’s diagnosis has impacted their family and revealed that it’s “hard to know” whether her husband is aware of his condition.

“So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis,” Tallulah said after Emma’s appearance as part of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week.

“I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD,” Scout Willis wrote on her own Instagram Story. “Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F–KING DAY.”

In June, Tallulah had shared that Bruce still recognized her. “He knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room,” she wrote in a personal essay for Vogue.

The Wyllis founder also noted that she now takes “tons of photos” whenever she visits her dad. “I’m like an archaeologist, searching for treasure in stuff that I never used to pay much attention to. I have every voicemail from him saved on a hard drive. I find that I’m trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind me of him and of us,” she explained.

Bruce’s condition was first revealed in March 2022, when Heming Willis joined Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, in announcing that the actor would be stepping back from the spotlight while he battled aphasia. (Bruce shares Scout, 32, Tallulah and Rumer Willis with Moore, 60, with whom he was married from 1987 to 2000, and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Heming Willis.)

In February, Bruce’s family revealed that a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia was determined. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they wrote in a statement at the time.