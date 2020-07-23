Focused on recovery. Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, gave fans an update on the singer’s condition following her hospitalization for a “possible overdose” one week prior.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” Adefeso said in a statement to The Blast on Thursday, July 23. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

Adefeso explained that “this is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

The “My Man” singer, who was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after being found unconscious, is now getting the help she needs.

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” Adefeso said.

He added: “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Braxton Family Values star, 43, was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on July 16 after Adefeso found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live.

“There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Us. “The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.”

In his 911 call, Adefeso, who has a YouTube series, Coupled & Quarantined, with the reality star, told the dispatcher that he believed that Braxton had attempted suicide after drinking and taking prescription pills. He also said the Maryland native left a note for her family members earlier that day.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day,” Braxton’s rep told The Blast in a statement at the time. “More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

A few days later, the outlet reported that the artist had begun seeking mental health treatment following her health scare.

“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” the singer’s rep said in a statement on Monday, July 20.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).