Saying goodbye. Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, was laid to rest on Thursday, November 15, one week after she was shot and killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Today we lay you to rest sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again,” The Real host, 40, wrote on Instagram Thursday along with a quote that read, “Grief never ends … but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith … It is the price of love.”

Mowry explained, “This quote was sent to me by my friend David. When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it.”

Her twin sister, Tia Mowry, also shared a snap of a ribbon bearing Alaina’s moniker. “We will NOT forget your name,” she wrote. “We love you!”

Two days prior, Tamera mourned Alaina’s loss while simultaneously celebrating her son Aden’s birthday. Happy 6th birthday Aden!” the Sister, Sister star wrote on a photo of the birthday boy and the late teen standing side-by-side on Instagram on Monday, November 12. “Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, ‘She lives in your heart now.’ We love you.”

Adam, 46, who also shares daughter Ariah, 3, with Tamera, shared the photo as well, writing, “He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so … but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place.”

The couple shared the news that Alaina, 18, had gone missing after the November 7 shooting, which took the lives of more than a dozen people, on social media on November 8.

Later that day, they confirmed that she had been killed with a statement to Us Weekly. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

The former Fox News correspondent also spoke about his niece’s death to Entertainment Tonight. “She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn’t hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas,” the said. “Senseless, man, just senseless … She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer. She was just a good human being.”

