In disbelief. Adam Housley, who is married to actress Tamera Mowry, spoke out after his niece Alaina Housley was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday, November 7.

“I mean, you know, I’ve been on your side the whole time, and to be on this side’s not fun,” the former Fox News journalist told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 8. ”She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn’t hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless.”

He added: “She was a good girl. She was a good girl. Really good girl.”

Adam and Mowry both tweeted on Thursday that they were searching for Alaina. The Real host’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, also asked for help to find Alaina via social media.

“I mean, you do what you do. She was my goddaughter, you know?” Adam told ET about working with authorities to find his niece. “She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer. She was just a good human being.”

The couple confirmed Alaina’s death via a joint statement to Us Weekly on Thursday.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

At least 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed in the mass shooting on Wednesday evening. The suspected gunman, Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long, was found dead at the scene.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!