Mourning her lost loved one. Tamera Mowry posted an emotional message for her late niece, Alaina Housley — who died in the Borderline Bar shooting in November — on the anniversary of another tragic massacre.

“Alaina. God, we miss you,” the Sister, Sister alum, 40, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 14. “Yesterday you were supposed to come home. The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign.”

She continued: “The reality of you not being here hits stronger today. I miss your giggles, I miss your smile, I miss the way you would roll your eyes when you heard someone say something crazy. I miss the way you would so gracefully scoop up Ariah and Aden, and the way you took their hands and walked away to play. You had a heart pure with love and kindness. Oh what this world needs more of now. My children loved you. I loved you.” (The Real cohost and husband Adam Housley share son Aden, 6, and daughter Ariah, 3.)

Despite the tragedy, Mowry hinted at a glimmer of hope. “I know I have a guardian angel with me now,” she noted. “But selfishly I want you here with me. Until we meet and sing again.”

The Seventeen Again actress then pointed out the anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and empathized with others who have been affected by gun violence. “Ironically, 6 years ago today the senseless shooting of #sandyhookelementary occurred. Praying for the families and individuals who have had to endure and survive senseless gun violence,” she concluded. “The world moves on. We don’t.”

Mowry and Adam, 46, confirmed to Us Weekly that the 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 7. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Twelve people died in the California shooting, while 27 were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!