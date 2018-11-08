Remembering their loved one. Tamera Mowry and her husband Adam Housley shared emotional tributes to honor their late niece Alaina Housley after she was killed at the age of 18 in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, November 7.

“Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief,” Mowry, 40, wrote on a gallery of photos of Alaina on Instagram on Thursday, November 8. “It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

The former Fox News correspondent, 46, also posted a series of photos of his niece on Instagram Thursday, writing, “My sweet, sweet … Alaina. Oh how I miss you. Oh how I miss u. #heartbroken.”

The couple confirmed Alaina’s death with a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Mowry’s twin sister, Tia, reacted to the sad news with a tweet on Thursday. “Our sweet Alaina Housley is gone. We love you,” the former The Game star, 40, wrote. “We are devastated.”

Earlier in the day, Tamera and Adam tweeted that they were searching for Alaina after her suitemate Ashley told The Real host that she had been the “only one unaccounted for” from their group of friends following the tragic incident.

Adam spoke out about Alaina’s character in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the news of her death. “She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn’t hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas,” he said. “She was a good girl … Really good girl … “She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer. She was just a good human being.”

