Showing her support. Tia Mowry spoke out after her sister Tamera Mowry’s niece Alaina Housley was killed at the Borderline bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, November 7.

“Our sweet Alaina Housley is gone. We love you,” the Sister, Sister alum, 40, tweeted on Thursday, November 8. “We are devastated.”

Tamera, 40, and her husband, Adam Housley, confirmed Alaina’s passing on Thursday, November 8. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a statement to Us. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Hours before learning of Alaina’s death, Tamera and the former Fox News correspondent, 46, tweeted that their 18-year-old niece, a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, was missing. The Tia & Tamera star noted that she had been in touch with Alaina’s suitemate, a student named Ashley, who tweeted that Alaina was “the only one unaccounted for” of their group of friends at the bar.

Adam also asked his followers to stay positive as they searched for Alaina, tweeting, “Please pray if you believe … pray. My niece. A beautiful soul. Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

Earlier on Thursday, the TV personality also told the Los Angeles Times that Alaina’s Apple Watch and iPhone location indicated that she was still inside the bar. After learning of her death, he described his late niece as “an incredible, beautiful girl” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She was a good girl. She was a good girl. Really good girl … She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer. She was just a good human being.”

