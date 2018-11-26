Tamera Mowry broke down during her first appearance on The Real since she and husband Adam Housley’s niece Alaina was shot and killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Mowry, 40, began to tear up on the Monday, November 26, episode of the talk show after she was reunited with cohosts Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon.

“I’m OK. … I’m sorry,” the visibly emotional Sister, Sister alum said. “Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time. It’s just been a little over two weeks.”

After reporting her missing via social media on November 8, Mowry and Adam, 46, confirmed Alaina’s death in a statement to Us Weekly later that day. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

The 18-year-old student was laid to rest on November 15.

“She would want me to be here. And she would want me … sweet Alaina … to move forward,” Mowry continued on Monday. “I don’t like to say move on, because I don’t think I’ll ever move on with the fact that she’s not here with me or with our family.”

The actress has paid tribute to Alaina multiple times on social media since her death. Mowry also thanked her Real cohosts for their support in a sweet Instagram post on Thanksgiving.

“Can’t wait to get my hugs from these women Monday. I love you ladies,” she captioned a photo of the four women on Thursday, November 22. “Your prayers, support, comfort and love wrapped me with warmth and strength these past two weeks 💛.”

She concluded with a quote from the late Princess Diana: “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.”

