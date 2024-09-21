Tammy Slaton took a minute to offer some words of encouragement to her friends online.

“If you’re new here, my name is Tammy. Some of my friends call me Queen Tammy. You can too if you want,” the 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 38, said in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, September 19. “Here on my page you’re going to find motivation, realness from me, and hopefully inspiration for you to continue on your journey.”

Slaton added that she wanted her page to be a space for everyone, including those who are struggling mentally and physically.

“Whether you’re 500 pounds like I was, or you’ve almost lost all your weight, whether you deal with depression, or you don’t know what to do tomorrow, just know, you are safe here,” she said.

In the post’s caption, Slaton shared that she plans on dedicating her account to offering guidance that has helped her get to where she is today.

“Here, you’ll find motivation, inspiration, and the tips that have helped me grow into the woman I know I’m meant to be,” she penned. “Whether you’re on your own transformation journey or just looking for a positive space, I’m excited to have you here. Let’s keep pushing forward together! 💪💖.”

Slaton rose to fame on the TLC series she stars in alongside sister Amy Slaton. On the show, which premiered in 2020, the women documented their weight loss journey. At the start, Tammy weighed around 600 pounds.

In season 4, which aired in 2023, Tammy learned she hit the 717-pound mark, which led her to check into a weight loss facility. After a successful stint in the rehab facility, Tammy hit her weight loss goal and qualified for bariatric surgery.

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

Earlier this year, Tammy celebrated a major milestone as she revealed she has lost 500 pounds.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” she wrote over an August TikTok video where she posed alongside her fellow “weight loss warriors.”

That following month, Tammy got candid about the mental health challenges she faced before she got motivated to focus on her health.

“I felt like if there was more help out there for me at the time, I probably wouldn’t have gotten so big,” she said in the clip. “The mental aspect of it does play a lot. Being depressed and having a food addiction, eating my feelings, I was taking it out on the food. There’s so many things that can go wrong. Life is scary.”