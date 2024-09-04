The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge had a tearful message for Vicki Gunvalson after her costar dragged her estranged daughter, Sidney, into their feud.

“I’m trying so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me and I just keep getting bombarded with it,” Judge, 57, said through tears via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4. “I’m in just disbelief. In such disbelief this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world.”

Reacting to Gunvalson’s claims that her estrangement with Sidney, 24, was due to the Bravo show, Judge replied, “No, that’s not what it is.”

“You win, Vicki. I don’t know what you want from me, but you got it. You win, OK?” Judge continued while sobbing. “You kick me when I’m down, you hurt me all the time. I can’t do it anymore. I don’t want any part of this.”

She concluded, “You can have my spot on the show, you can have whatever you want. Just please leave my family alone. Please! I can’t do it.” Judge captioned her tearful upload, “Please leave me alone.”

The drama began when Gunvalson, 62, did not hold back while sharing her candid thoughts on Judge’s relationship with Sidney. (Judge shares daughters Sidney, Sophia, 18, and son Spencer, 23, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She’s also mom of son Ryan, 38, with ex-husband Darren Vieth.)

“If my daughter didn’t talk to me, I’d be on a flipping plane right now, knocking on her door, begging her for forgiveness, and I don’t even care what I did,” Gunvalson said on the Monday, September 2, episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast. “Sidney has a very strong opinion of Tamra. ‘Stop embarrassing the family. Stop doing what you’re doing. Get off the show when you have a chance.’ Tamra did none of that.”

She continued: “That shows Sidney, ‘I’m not important to you.’ I don’t care about my money, my stuff. I care about my family, my daughter, my people in my life, so that’s the problem.”

Judge initially appeared unbothered by Gunvalson’s claims, taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3, to say she didn’t “give a s–t.”

“This woman is disgusting in every sense of the word. To go after my family and everything, that’s what she does,” she said. “I don’t know why she’s doing it. Maybe she needs a little attention, maybe somebody needs to pet her back like a little puppy, but I’m not going to do it.”

Judge alleged that she wasn’t going to receive parenting advice “from a woman that chose her boyfriend, Brooks [Ayers], over her own daughter.” (Gunvalson ended her relationship with Ayers in 2015. She shares Briana and Michael with ex-husband Michael Wolfsmith.)

Judge called her estrangement “very tragic and sad,” before slamming Gunvalson for talking about it.

“So Vicki, go away, leave me alone,” she concluded. “I’m going to ask you for the last time, leave me alone. Nobody cares what you have to say, ever. Go away.”

Judge opened up about her estrangement from Sidney during the RHOC season 10 reunion, revealing at the time that she and her daughter hadn’t spoken for two years after her 2011 split from Barney.

Since Judge joined RHOC in season 3, she and Gunvalson have had their ups and downs. Despite being close friends, they are currently feuding for Judge’s decision to distance herself from Gunvalson and Shannon Beador following Beader’s DUI last year.