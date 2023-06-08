Making progress. Tamra Judge revealed that her relationship with daughter Sidney Barney is getting better after years of estrangement.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 55, was asked about the pair’s dynamic during a Wednesday, June 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I actually saw her at [17-year-old daughter] Sophia’s graduation, and things were nice,” Judge shared. The California native — who has been married to Eddie Judge since 2013 — shares Sidney, 24, Sophia, and son Spencer, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She is also mom of son Ryan, 37, with ex-husband Darren Vieth.

The Bravolebrity — whose youngest daughter graduated from San Juan Hills High School last week — first opened up about her estrangement from Sidney during the RHOC season 10 reunion in 2015. She revealed at the time that the pair had not spoken in two years following her contentious 2011 split from Simon, 59.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The mother-daughter duo’s issues came to a head in August 2017 when Sidney slammed her mom in a since-deleted Facebook post, claiming that Tamra was “neglectful” and “mentally and emotionally abusive.”

The then-teenager added that she’d invited Tamra to her June 2017 high school graduation at her father’s urging and claimed that her mother had shared photos from the milestone against her wishes.

“When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” she wrote. “Not even two weeks after I graduated, she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation and her bank account before me.”

The “Two T’s in a Pod” podcaster, for her part, shared an update on the twosome’s relationship after Simon was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer in 2020.

“We have all reunited,” Tamra responded to a fan via Instagram in March 2020 when asked if Sidney “talks” to her. Two months later, the reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly that the family had “all rallied together” amid her ex’s health struggles.

“[Sidney] does not like to be talked about in the public eye, but let’s just say things are much better now,” she shared in May 2020.

Despite the improvement, Tamra revealed during an October 2022 episode of her podcast that she and Sidney weren’t on speaking terms. The admission came after cohost Teddi Mellencamp gave a health update on her mother, Vicki Granucci.

“I worry about that with my oldest daughter, who hasn’t talked to me. Like, one day something could happen,” she said at the time. “You just don’t know what’s gonna happen, and you have to respect your parents no matter what.”