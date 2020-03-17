Focusing on the important things. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how she and her family are handling the coronavirus, both personally and professionally.

Last month, Judge’s ex-husband, Simon Barney, revealed that he was suffering from stage 3 cancer and the former reality star, 52, asked for prayers and support.

“It’s been a very emotional 4 months and we are rallying together as a family to get through this,” she wrote on Instagram in February. Judge and Barney, 55, married in 1998. They share three children: Sidney, 21, Sophia, 14, and son Spencer, 19.

The pair had a tumultuous divorce in 2011 amid their custody battle over the kids. Sidney chose to live with her father, Spencer stayed with her mother and Sophia split her time. However, after the diagnosis, the family was brought closer together.

“We have all reunited,” she revealed on Instagram on February 28.

While Judge married in Eddie Judge in 2013, Barney is currently has been engaged to Catushia Ienni for nine years.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic stretching across the world, the gym owner is afraid for her ex, she told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 17.

“I am worried about Simon. As you all know, last month he went public with his cancer diagnosis,” she told Us. “Having a disease that compromises his immune system means that this could be lethal for him.”

Judge, who quit the Real Housewives of Orange County in January, also revealed that the entire journey has been very hard on the family.

“He is doing everything he can to protect himself, as is his fiancée, Catushia. She is his sole caregiver and now has to be extremely cautious as well,” she shared with Us. “Due to the fact that he is immune-compromised, the kids also can’t be around him, which is heartbreaking for them and for him as well.”

