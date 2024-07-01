Tanner Adell doesn’t want to share the details of her collaboration with Beyoncé.

“Honestly, I’m gonna keep that to myself,” Adell, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, June 30, during the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “But just envision; use your imagination. That’s how I was feeling.”

The “Buckle Bunny” singer lent her vocals to “BLACKBIIRD,” the second track off of Beyoncé’s country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, which also featured the voices of Reyna Roberts and Tierra Kennedy.

“I think it’s a long time coming,” Adell said of her rise to stardom, acknowledging the Black country artists that came before her. “And I’m not the first, I’m not the last and we’ve been here and we’re working and we’re making it happen. So, we thank our mother Beyoncé for really helping shed some light on who’s over here.”

Related: Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: All the Cameos, Samples and More It’s Beyoncé’s rodeo, and everyone’s invited! Beyoncé, 42, dropped Cowboy Carter on Friday, March 29, the second installment in the trilogy that began with Renaissance in 2022. The country-flavored album lassoed in stars from all across the music world to help make it one of the year’s biggest pop culture events. From Dolly Parton to […]

Adell gushed via Instagram about performing at her “first” BET Awards. She similarly told Us that she was “honored” to be performing at the awards show, where she debuted her latest single, “Cowboy Break My Heart.”

Adell told Us it felt “amazing” to perform. “It went great [during rehearsal],” she said. “I brought the Harbin Sisters out. They do a lot of dances on TikTok and they’ve kind of become my sisters. No nerves, not at all. I love performing. It’s my favorite thing ever.”

Adell, who describes herself as an “independent country pop artist” per her Instagram, released her first full-length album Buckle Bunny in 2023. She signed a distribution deal with record label Love Renaissance in June, which she told Us she felt “blessed as an artist to have.”

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 BET Awards: What the Stars Wore Hollywood’s biggest names in music, film and beyond showcased their fierce fashion at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite stars graced the red carpet in billowing ball gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits — all paired with fabulous footwear and glorious glam. After posing for photographers […]

“I feel like they’re the most supportive family ever,” gushed Adell, who had previously worked with Columbia Records. “Obviously, we’re already going pedal to the metal together. Before the papers were even signed, we were having Zoom calls and figuring out everything that we want to do together.”

Speaking with Billboard in June, Adell shared that Love Renaissance “had about 30 pages of where they felt my trajectory was going, showing how they understood my brand.” She added, “They had a vision for touring and a deep dive into how the partnership would go if I signed with them. You never see that — it felt like these are real people who really care and understand me.”

Beyond that, Adell also took the time to tease her new projects, including her song “Too Easy,” which appears on the soundtrack for Twisters, set to hit theaters on July 19. “That’s my first movie cut for a song on the soundtrack,” she told Us on Sunday. “It’s gonna be a blast and I’m working on a new album.”

Reporting by Mariel Turner