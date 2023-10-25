Tara Reid shut down speculation about her weight after her appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I have no anorexia and never have,” Reid, 47, told the Los Angeles Inquisitor in an interview excerpted by Page Six on Wednesday, October 25. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”

Reid went on to ask critics to stop questioning her health. “Anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong,” she said. “So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

Reid’s weight became a topic of public conversation again following her brief stint on the second season of Special Forces, which is currently airing. Reid self-eliminated in the second episode, but she said earlier this month that she has no regrets about her time on the competition series.

“I did enjoy the show,” she told TMZ. “I enjoyed the cast and everything about it. It made me a tougher person, and it really was a great show to be on.”

Reid added that many of her fans had actually been “much nicer” to her since the show started. “Sometimes I read what some of the quotes are from fans and it makes me cry because it’s been so kind and nice,” she told the outlet, noting that messages she’d received included things like, “You did so good,” “Just keep up the strength” and “You did the best you can and don’t give up on yourself.”

Reid previously clapped back at criticism of her body in 2021 when she shared a black-and-white photo of herself that led some Instagram commenters to accuse her of looking too thin.

“To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle,” she wrote in a subsequent post, sharing a second color snap of herself in the same bikini. “Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism.”

Reid went on to say that “it’s impossible” for her to gain weight because of her high metabolism. “All I do is eat,” she continued. “To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.