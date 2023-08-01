Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa and Blac Chyna are on the same show — seriously. The second season of Special Forces has an outrageous cast that you have to see to believe.

Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features 14 celebrities who take on training exercises in the mountains of New Zealand led by an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The cast includes several familiar reality TV personalities, including Blac Chyna (Rob and Chyna), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Savannah Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best), Jack Osbourne (Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour), Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) and Nick Viall (The Bachelor).

Actors and Dancing With the Stars alums Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Siwa (The J Team) will also join the crew along with actress Tara Reid (Josie and the Pussycats) and lifestyle blogger Kelly Rizzo, who was married to Bob Saget until his January 2022 death.

Rounding out the cast are some athletes who might be at least semi-qualified for these endurance tests, including NFL player Dez Bryant, former NBA star Robert Horry, former Olympic skier Bode Miller and Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson.

The 16 stars will undergo training by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. They will not get kicked off or voted out of the show. The only way to exit is “on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS,” Fox teases.

The network’s logline explains: “Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?”

In the Special Forces teaser trailer, the celebs struggle with the winter bootcamp. “You don’t wanna underestimate me. I’m a lot stronger than people think,” Reid tells the camera.

Blac Chyna, meanwhile, tells herself, “I can’t do it, I can’t do, I can’t do it.”

Sandoval is even seen with a bloody nose. “I wanna get punished,” he says.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test marks Sandoval’s first reality TV show appearance since the Pump Rules season 10 reunion. His nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix ended in March after she learned of his months-long affair with fellow cast mate Raquel Leviss. He is currently filming season 11 of VPR while Leviss’ future with the Bravo reality show remains in question after her stay at a mental health treatment facility.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres September 25 on Fox.