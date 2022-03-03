A journey of healing. Kelly Rizzo has been open about the mourning process following the death of her husband, comedian Bob Saget.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the Eat Travel Rock founder said in a statement to Us Weekly in January 2022. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Saget was pronounced dead at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on January 9. He was laid to rest one week later in an emotional service attended by his loved ones and Full House costars.

“He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” Rizzo told the Today show in January 2022, in her first interview following the Raising Dad star’s death. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind.”

She continued: “I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”

Saget’s friends and family have included his fans in the mourning process, frequently thanking them for their love and support. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the Saget family told Us in a statement on February 9 while revealing his cause of death.

The statement continued: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Rizzo has also reflected on the ways that being open with her grief has helped her through such a difficult time. “I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support,” the blogger said in a video on her Instagram Story in March 2022. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Rizzo has said about coping with loss: