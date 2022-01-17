Gone but not forgotten. America’s Funniest Home Videos honored former host Bob Saget on Sunday, January 16, following his sudden death a week prior.

Saget, 65, hosted the long-running ABC show for eight years, from 1990 until 1997, which overlapped with his time playing Danny Tanner on Full House. During the episode, which featured clips from his tenure on AFV, host Alfonso Ribeiro celebrated the comedian’s talents.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 50, said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

In his honor, America’s Funniest Home Videos asked that fans consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget vowed to raise awareness for scleroderma research after he lost his sister, Andrea, to a brain aneurysm in 1987.

“For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure,” the caption on AFV‘s YouTube video reads. “Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart.”

One day after a stand-up performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida, Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. While the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

After news of his death broke, the comedian was honored with tributes from his friends, costars and fans, including Ribiero himself. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow [AFV] host @bobsaget today,” the Fresh Prince alum wrote on Instagram. “I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing.”

Ribiero also honored Saget’s influence on the iconic clip show, stating, “There’s no AFV without Bob.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the Eat, Travel, Rock blogger, 42, said in a statement to Us Weekly after Saget’s death. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Rizzo and the rest of Saget’s family laid him to rest in a private funeral on Friday, January 14, sources told Us exclusively. On the morning of the service, Saget’s Full House costar and friend John Stamos wrote on Twitter that it was “the hardest day of my life.” He continued, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”