Day by day. Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her experience grieving in the public eye after the death of her husband, Bob Saget.

“I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support,” the Illinois native, 42, noted in a series of videos shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 1. “I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Rizzo said she’s been doing her “best” to try and respond to those who have reached out with their condolences since Saget died in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9. The Full House alum, who wed Rizzo in 2018, was 65 years old.

“This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently. A lot of people don’t really understand, don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another, we all go through,” the Eat Travel Rock blogger continued on Tuesday. “And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way.”

The travel enthusiast called the support she’s felt from fans a “bright spot” in the aftermath of her loss, noting that seeing tributes continue to pour in for the late comedian has made the process “a bit easier.”

Rizzo added: “[It’s] something, like, I don’t think anybody has ever seen. Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing, and [it’s] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host “thought he was pretty well-liked,” Rizzo said, getting choked up as she concluded, “I don’t think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that.”

In February, Rizzo marked one month without the “incredible” Fuller House alum in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest,” she wrote alongside a throwback video. “He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'”

Her tribute came shortly before the cause of Saget’s death was officially confirmed. Authorities had previously declared that there were no signs of foul play when they arrived at the hotel in January, and the Orange County, Florida, Medical Examiner revealed on February 10 that the actor’s passing was the result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

Saget’s loved ones addressed the news in a statement to Us Weekly, noting, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Along with Rizzo, the Pennsylvania native is survived by his daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

