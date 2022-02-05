A monumental legacy. Less than one month after Lara Saget mourned the death of father Bob Saget, she’s trying to use the lessons he taught her in her grieving process.

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” Lara, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 4, alongside a throwback snap with the Full House alum and her sisters Jennifer Saget and Aubrey Saget. “That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

She continued in her post: “When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always.”

Following Lara’s poignant social media message, several of her dad’s Full House family members chimed in, offering their support.

“Lara, you are a beautiful example of all your dad taught you. You are loved. You ARE love. ❤️,” Candace Cameron Bure replied on Friday. Melissa Coulier — who wed Bob’s former costar Dave Coulier in July 2014 — wrote, “I love you!! ❤️❤️.”

Lara’s stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, also shared her support via Instagram comment: “I love you so much. He is so incredibly proud of you. All of you. ❤️”

The Raising Dad alum died on January 9 at age 65 amid his comedy tour stop in Orlando, Florida. The Pennsylvania native is survived by the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, and his three daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

After the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s death, daughter Aubrey, 35, shared the sweet final text she received from him while Lara got reflective.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” the curator captioned a throwback Instagram photo with her dad at the time. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more.”

The late comedian was laid to rest in an emotional funeral on January 14, which was attended by his family, celebrity friends and former costars, including John Mayer, John Stamos and the Christmas Contest actress, 45.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Rizzo opened up about her bereavement one day later via Instagram. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.”

