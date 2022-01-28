Words of wisdom. Bob Saget’s daughter Lara reflected on what her dad taught her in a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post honoring the late comedian.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” the curator, 32, captioned a throwback photo of herself with the Full House alum, who died on January 9 at age 65. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more.”

Lara called herself “beyond grateful to receive” her father’s love and will continue to “give that” back to others, concluding, “Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, reposted the social media upload to her Instagram Stories, adding that the actor’s “love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched.”

After news broke that the Pennsylvania native died in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room amid his comedy tour, Saget’s eldest daughter, Aubrey, shared the last text she got from him via Instagram.

“Thank u. Love u,” the screenshot read. “Showtime!”

Saget is also survived by daughter Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, as well as Rizzo, 42. The Eat Travel Rock blogger fought back tears on January 20 while remembering their last conversation during a Today show appearance.

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly.’ And he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” the Chicago native recalled. “And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ … It was just all love.”

The former realtor said that there was “nothing left unsaid” between herself and the Dirty Daddy author, whom she wed in October 2018.

“I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and we absolutely — there was … nothing left on the table,” Rizzo explained. “So those are things that I’m just trying to hold onto. … What was always so special is every time he would be out of town, he would always try to. He loved to sleep in, but when he was away … he would go to bed at 2 a.m. and then wake up at 4 a.m. so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight so he could come home and just so we could spend time together. We valued every single second that we had together. That’s why, you know, this is so heartbreaking.”