A fond remembrance. In a touching tribute days after attending Bob Saget‘s funeral, John Stamos said the late comedian “died bright and fierce.”

Stamos, 58, reflected on the sudden death of his friend at the age of 65 and the shock of losing someone who felt so full of life just hours before. “When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” the Full House alum said via Instagram. Stamos also shared a video celebrating Saget’s life and career, soundtracked by mutual friend Don Rickles singing “Laughter For Love.”

He continued by explaining that “when I really thought about it — Bob did it right.”

“We should all want to ‘Die Alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best,” Stamos wrote. “Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9, the day after performing a stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida. “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity,” the late comedian said, via Instagram hours before his death. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.” The How I Met Your Mother alum concluded his post by sharing plans to keep performing around the country in 2022, joking that he was “addicted” to stand-up.

Less than one week after his death, Saget was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by many of his celebrity friends, including Stamos and former Full House costars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Stamos and Coulier, 62, served as pallbearers during the funeral procession.

“There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too. It was a perfect goodbye to Bob,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the service, which was held on Friday, January 14. “Now, there is a celebration of life memorial at [Full House creator] Jeff Franklin’s house.”

Stamos has been open about his struggle to bid farewell to his longtime friend in the wake of his passing. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,” the Big Shot star said via Instagram on January 10. “He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

The former Grandfathered star concluded his post by envisioning Saget reaching out to his loved ones and reflecting on his stand-up set. “I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”