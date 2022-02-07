An unexpected friendship. After the death of her husband, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo spent time with someone who could relate to her loss: Amanda Kloots.

“New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️,” the Talk cohost, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 6, alongside a selfie with the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42.

Rizzo thanked the Dancing With the Stars alum for her support in the comments, writing, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Chicago native uploaded the same selfie via her Instagram Story on Sunday, adding, “So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is so incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots.”

The former Rockette was married to Broadway’s Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 after suffering complications from his coronavirus battle. He was 41 years old. While grieving her loss, Kloots has given fans glimpses at how she’s coping and caring for the pair’s 2-year-old son, Elvis.

Rizzo, for her part, tied the knot with Saget in October 2018. The Full House alum died in Orlando, Florida, in January at the age of 65. While an official cause of death has not yet been reported, authorities noted at the time that there were no signs of drug use or foul play.

The late comedian was laid to rest last month during a funeral attended by friends, family and former Full House costars. Rizzo later opened up about mourning her spouse in an emotional interview with Today.

“He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” she recalled in January, struggling to hold back tears. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind. I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”

Since Saget’s death, the travel enthusiast has slowly shared more memories from their relationship with her social media followers.

“They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday while gazing out at a California sunset. “He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time. 🌅.”

Along with Rizzo, the How I Met Your Mother alum is survived by his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Saget’s death hit the family “like a ton of bricks,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“Right now, they’re trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and then they’ll try to process what life will be like without him,” the insider added.

