Tara Reid became a household name when she landed the role of Vicky in the American Pie franchise — and she’s been navigating ups and downs in the spotlight ever since.

Reid got her start in Hollywood at 6 years old, working on more than 100 commercials for a variety of brands including Jell-O, McDonald’s, Crayola and more. In 1987, she got her first major film role in the 1987 film A Return to Salem’s Lot.

While acting is her passion, she also dabbled in modeling and appeared on the covers of several magazines including Rolling Stone, Maxim, Playboy and more.

As Reid navigated the limelight, she faced a series of ups and downs on and off the screen from failed romances to her struggles with alcohol. At one point, Reid disappeared from the spotlight before making her return in the Sharknado franchise.

“I didn’t work for a while. That was really frustrating,” Reid said to Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “[It bothered me] that [people thought] I was just a party girl and thought I wasn’t anything else because that wasn’t true … It didn’t make sense to get punished for having fun.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued: “I never got in trouble or got a DUI or do anything bad really. So I feel like it wasn’t right. I felt really bullied by the studios and a lot of people and very misjudged.”

Keep scrolling to see Reid throughout the years: