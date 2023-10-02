Tara Reid is attempting to take on a new role on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“Tell him to move his ass,” one of the show’s operatives instructs the actress, 47, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at Special Forces’ Monday, October 2, episode. Following orders, Reid asks Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, “Can you move your ass?”

After being assigned the role of “duty recruit” by staffers, Reid is “now responsible for dressing the rest of the group.” However, the task proves to be difficult as the cast just completed a cold plunge challenge.

“Can I help you with anything?” Reid asks a freezing Sandoval. “Do you need a towel? We need a towel.”

As Sandoval continues to get ready inside the tent, Reid faces criticism from operative Mark “Billy” Billingham outside. “You are like the drunk on the Titanic,” he tells her. “The boat’s going down and you’re wondering why the bar is closed.”

Reid’s journey on Special Forces got off to a rocky start during the show’s season 2 premiere on September 25. The Ghosts alum was reprimanded for attempting to sneak in packs of cigarettes after the group’s first task. Though she handed over two packs of cigarettes, Reid was surprised to find a third in one of her pockets.

“Don’t f—k with me next time,” an operative told Reid, who claimed, “I didn’t know it was in there!”

During the premiere, Reid also compared herself to a “broken bird,” stating, “I want to get, like, have thicker skin and not let people bother me so much.” She explained: “I get bullied a lot and stuff, and I just wanted to make myself a stronger person, and I thought this could help. Everyone says, ‘She got so old looking, she looks bad, she looks like s—t.’ And just this s—t that goes on social media and stuff like that.”

Known for her roles in the American Pie franchise, Josie and the Pussycats and more, Reid has also been candid about her struggles with addiction over the years. “I didn’t like the person I was. I was sad and conflicted,” she told In Touch in 2014 of going to rehab in 2008 and completing a 60-day program. “I went there by myself. I put myself there. It was the greatest decision I ever made. Rehab saved my life.”

Sandoval, for his part, is also expected to be in the hot seat on the show, which he joined amid online backlash for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their Pump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss. Sandoval failed to impress the show’s staff during the season premiere’s initial inspection, with operatives calling him a “mess” and mocking his voice.

“These past few months have been the darkest moments of my entire life. Sandoval has become Scandoval,” the Bravo star said in a confessional. “I’m here because I want to get punished.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.