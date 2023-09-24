Your account
VPR’s Tom Sandoval Confirms He’s Single After Raquel Affair, Says He Must ‘Coexist’ With Ariana

By
Tom Sandoval Talks ‘Co-Existing’ With Ariana Madix, Confirms He’s Single After Raquel Affair
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Getty Images (2)

Tom Sandoval is giving an update on his love life following his very public love triangle.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, confirmed he’s single in an interview with Extra at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 in Las Vegas. “I am single, yes,” he said at the event.

As for how he’s getting back out there, Sandoval said dating is “awkward as it is.”

“It’s just weird,” he said. “It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates.”

Biggest Vanderpump Rules Feuds And Where Relationships Stand Today

This news comes months after Us Weekly confirmed he had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss while he was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the wake of the infidelity scandal, Sandoval and Madix called it quits after nearly nine years together. Sandoval told Howie Mandel that he attempted to split from Madix before she found out about the cheating, but Madix has denied this claim.

Despite this, Sandoval and the Dancing with the Stars contestant, 38, still live in the same house and film Vanderpump Rules together.

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to coexist,” he said of Madix. “It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

Every Cheating Accusation That Rocked Vanderpump Rules Over the Years

As for if the pair will still be living together a year from now, Sandoval replied, “Probably, yeah.”

Leviss, 29, checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the scandal in April. She went on to block Sandoval on Instagram hours after he sent her a public birthday message on September 12. Sandoval, for his part, called Leviss’ move “petty.”

“I think the power move is to mute people,” he said. “That way, it’s not like a thing … She posted on her Story … Doesn’t that seem petty? When you go away to a place where you are supposed to be working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn’t that seem sort of like a step backwards?”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Relationship Timeline

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Leviss and Sandoval aren’t on speaking terms.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” the insider said, adding that Raquel has had “zero contact” with Sandoval “since sometime in June.”

A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss James Kennedy The Way They Were

Raquel Leviss
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules

