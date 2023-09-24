Tom Sandoval is giving an update on his love life following his very public love triangle.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, confirmed he’s single in an interview with Extra at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 in Las Vegas. “I am single, yes,” he said at the event.

As for how he’s getting back out there, Sandoval said dating is “awkward as it is.”

“It’s just weird,” he said. “It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

This news comes months after Us Weekly confirmed he had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss while he was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the wake of the infidelity scandal, Sandoval and Madix called it quits after nearly nine years together. Sandoval told Howie Mandel that he attempted to split from Madix before she found out about the cheating, but Madix has denied this claim.

Despite this, Sandoval and the Dancing with the Stars contestant, 38, still live in the same house and film Vanderpump Rules together.

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to coexist,” he said of Madix. “It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

Related: Every Cheating Accusation That Rocked ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Over the Years For a show sparked by a cheating scandal, it shouldn’t be a shock that the cast of Vanderpump Rules isn’t afraid to throw out an infidelity accusation — but not even Andy Cohen could predict that the series would still be delivering jaw-dropping scandals after a decade on air. Fans were introduced to the staff […]

As for if the pair will still be living together a year from now, Sandoval replied, “Probably, yeah.”

Leviss, 29, checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the scandal in April. She went on to block Sandoval on Instagram hours after he sent her a public birthday message on September 12. Sandoval, for his part, called Leviss’ move “petty.”

“I think the power move is to mute people,” he said. “That way, it’s not like a thing … She posted on her Story … Doesn’t that seem petty? When you go away to a place where you are supposed to be working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn’t that seem sort of like a step backwards?”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Relationship Timeline Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval sparked a romance in summer 2022 while he was still dating Ariana Madix — and the fallout has been messy to say the least. Vanderpump Rules fans learned Sandoval had a connection with Madix during season 2 of the Bravo hit when his then-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, alleged he cheated with […]

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Leviss and Sandoval aren’t on speaking terms.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” the insider said, adding that Raquel has had “zero contact” with Sandoval “since sometime in June.”