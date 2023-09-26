Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is back for season 2 — and it did not disappoint Us.

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna are among the 14 perfectly-cast celebrity contestants attempting to complete military training led by ex-Special Forces operatives on the Fox show. During the wildly entertaining Monday, September 25, premiere, the unlikely duo got off to a rocky start, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the reality TV personality, whose real name is Angela White, arguing over the temperature in their living quarters.

“It’s hot to you,” Chyna said repeatedly to the actor after he questioned why she needed a blanket.

In a confessional, Green admitted that he can “absolutely be a pain in the ass,” telling the camera: “I enjoy poking and prodding people every once in a while.”

“The f–king attitude on her. It’s crazy,” the actor told Chyna. “How did I end up in the bunk next to you? My God.”

Chyna replied, “Chill out and leave me alone.”

Later on in the episode, Green accused Chyna of giving him unnecessary “dirty looks.”

“Huh? What are you talking about?” she responded.

After Green said, “I’m just saying,” Chyna questioned Green’s intentions.

“I’m from D.C. Don’t play with me. I’m not the one. … Stop playing with me. I’m not playing with you,” she said. “I don’t know if you’re playing or if you’re serious.”

“Of course I’m playing, I’m never serious,” he claimed. “I don’t want to create any drama, I don’t want to make you feel bad at all.”

Chyna made it clear she doesn’t find Green amusing. “You’re not going to ever make me feel no type of way. I’m going to let you know that right now. But carry on though – because you’re so funny and all that, right?” she said.

After Chyna stormed out, Savannah Chrisley — yes, she’s on this show too — asked, “What the heck happened?” JoJo Siwa subsequently checked in on Green, causing Us to applaud the casting department for the umpteenth time.

While several contestants including Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, Kelly Rizzo, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson and Bode Miller didn’t get much screen time on Monday’s episode, Tara Reid couldn’t escape the staff (despite how hard she tried).

After becoming the first star to quickly fail the first task — walking across a bridge suspended 340 ft above a freezing river — she was caught trying to sneak in cigarettes. While she handed over two packs when confronted, Reid claimed she didn’t know she had a third pack in her other pocket.

“Don’t f–k with me next time,” one of the operatives told the actress to which she replied, “I didn’t know it was in there!”

Siwa also came under fire with the staff for her playful demeanor, but the third moment that made Us thankful this show exists was Tom Sandoval‘s introduction. The Vanderpump Rules star — who took on the competition in the aftermath of his affair with Raquel Leviss — didn’t impress the team from the beginning, with the staff calling him a “mess” and mocking his voice during the initial inspection.

“These past few months have been the darkest moments of my entire life. Sandoval has become Scandoval,” the former SUR bartender said in a confessional with a straight face. “I’m here because I want to get punished.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.