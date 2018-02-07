Don’t expect to see Tarek El Moussa on a date with model Patience Silva this Valentine’s Day. “[She] was just someone that I was briefly talking to, but [it] never went anywhere,” the Flip or Flop star, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively, denying recent dating rumors and noting that he doesn’t use the dating app Raya. “We only hung out once.”

Instead, El Moussa plans to spend the holiday with his 7-year-old daughter, Taylor. “My plan is to have the best Valentine’s Day ever,” he says. “I am going to take my daughter out to dinner at her favorite restaurant in Newport Beach and get a nice table overlooking the water, which is her favorite.”

El Moussa, who is also the father of 2-year-old son Brayden, plans to go all out for the sweet date with his little girl. “Of course I need to get her presents and roses and get her in her best dress and get her hair done,” he tells Us. “I’ll probably wear a suit, maybe take her to a movie and just make her feel special and loved because she’s the most important girl in my life.”

After all, the HGTV personality’s main focus since his December 2016 split from Christina El Moussa has been the former spouses’ children. “I think it’s the most critical time in their lives to move forward because of what they’ve just gone through with the divorce and separation,” he says. “I just feel the only appropriate thing to do is just [have] me and my kids together and not throw anyone else in the mix.”

Us confirmed in January that Tarek and Christina, 34, finalized their divorce. She is now dating British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

Reporting by Carly Sloane.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!