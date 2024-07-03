Taylor Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner, is breaking down her recent breast cancer scare.

“A couple months ago, I was in the shower and Taylor was gone doing something. I was home alone with the dogs, and you know, I’m showering, washing my body, soaping myself up and I felt this lump on my boob,” Tay, 27, shared during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. “I kind of paused for a second and was like, ‘Wait, what?’ Then I, like, pressed on it again and started to feel it and there was like this hard lump there.”

Taylor, 32, chimed in, saying it was a “very noticeable” lump.

“I literally just, like, stood in the shower and completely froze,” Tay continued. “I was literally thinking every single thought in the world.”

Related: Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Lautner’s Relationship Timeline Two Taylors are better than one as Taylor Lautner found his perfect match in wife Taylor Dome. The Twilight actor proposed in November 2021 after three years of dating. “Tay always told me she didn’t want anything big or elaborate; she preferred something intimate,” he told Vogue of the romantic milestone. “One night, she suggested […]

She said it was a “terrifying” moment and she “immediately started bawling” in the shower. Because Taylor was in a meeting, Tay couldn’t call her husband. When he came home, she was “sobbing” and had to share the potentially bad news.

“I came into the kitchen, you were sitting at the table on your computer, and I immediately could tell something was wrong,” Taylor remembered. “When you told me, I was terrified. It’s just hard for your mind not to go to the worst place.”

Eventually, Tay got an appointment to see a specialist.

“Taylor came with me to my appointment with the doctor and they did a little ultrasound on it, and she just basically said everything was clear. It’s fine,” Tay explained. “Sometimes these things just happen. The tissue can just move around. Hormonally, it can change.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Initially, Tay had no plans to publicly share her health scare, but “it’s a very important reminder” for listeners.

“It’s just, like, so terrifying,” she added. “We talk about breast cancer and [tell] women to check their breasts, how to make sure there’s no lumps or bumps or anything. But when that actually happens, it’s literally straight panic.”

Tay concluded this conversation telling listeners that “everything’s clear” with her breasts. “Ladies, check this as your reminder to do the self-examination in the shower.”

Taylor chimed in, noting that “it is very normal for that to happen,” referring to the breast tissue change.

“And I just can’t imagine anybody else going through that,” Tay concluded. “It’s important to take it seriously, but also important to try and not jump to the worst because it is a normal thing.”