Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Lautner (neé Dome) can both rock a dress.

Tay, 26, took to TikTok on Friday, February 8, to share a hilarious video of Taylor, 31, trying on his wife’s dress that she wore at the 2024 NFL Honors, which were held on Thursday, February 7, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. In the video, Tay opened a door wearing her sequin embellished dress, which featured a cutout over her abs, long sleeves finished with a feathered hem and a thigh-high slit.

“Oh crap,” she mouthed over a popular TikTok audio, originally featured on Family Guy. The camera then cut to Taylor, who was also dressed in the gown.

“Well one of us is gonna have to change,” he sassily mouthed white stuffing his feet into her heels.

Fans laughed with the couple, who started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in November 2022, in her comments section.

“WHY IS HE SLAYING,” one social media user wrote, as Tay replied, “I know!!!???” Another follower quipped, “The dedication to him jamming his foot in the heels 🤌🏻😂.”

Although Taylor did indeed change, he still looked classy in a brown jacket and matching pants at the NFL Honors. He paired the look with a black T-shirt and patent leather dress shoes.

On the red carpet, the couple wrapped their arms around each other and beamed for the camera.

This is hardly the first time the love birds have shown off their fabulous style. In November 2023, they matched in silky silhouettes while hosting the Inaugural Lemons Foundation Gala in West Hollywood.

For the evening, Tay looked gorgeous in an ivory frock featuring a plunging neckline, buttons lining her bodice and a thigh-high split. Taylor, meanwhile, suited up in a pale blue ensemble featuring a blazer, shirt and matching pants.