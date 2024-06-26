Hayley Williams and Taylor Swift have been friends for several years — all thanks to Andrea Swift’s help.

In October 2023, the Paramore singer shared that she and Swift met at Timbaland’s Grammy party in 2009.

“I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom and, you know, Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age that do music,’” she explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “‘And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ … Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us.”

Since that day, Williams and Taylor formed a close friendship, collaborating on several projects including Taylor’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track “Castles Crumbling.”

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Taylor wrote via X prior to the album’s release in July 2023. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my vision.”

Keep scrolling to see more details about Taylor and Williams’ friendship throughout the years:

2009

Williams and Taylor met at Timbaland’s Grammys party after being introduced by Taylor’s mom, Andrea.

“Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us,” Williams shared during an October 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

2010

Williams presented Taylor with an award at the 2010 CMT Awards — and gave a sweet speech about their friendship.

“Taylor Swift and I might seem like an odd pair, from two completely different genres of music, not to mention the two-foot height difference, but I think we were destined to be friends,” Williams said onstage at the time. “We both started writing music at an early age, both of our families moved to Nashville in our early teens, and now, we’re both lucky enough to make a living doing what we love: singing over loud guitars. I fell in love with Taylor’s songs long before I met her, and when we finally did hang out, she was exactly the person she seemed she would be: clever, honest and one of the best storytellers I know.”

September 2011

Paramore joined Taylor on stage to perform their hit “That’s What You Get” during Taylor’s Speak Now tour.

2014

Williams shared that she learned that Paramore won the Grammy for “Ain’t It Fun” from Taylor.

“When we won it, we didn’t go. I got a text from Taylor Swift and [band mate] Taylor York in the same 30 seconds,” she said in a Rolling Stone interview in October 2023. “Taylor, she just texted me a bunch of capital letters, like ‘[random noises] so excited for you!’ I was so shocked.”

May 2015

Williams appeared alongside several of Taylor’s friends in her “Bad Blood” music video, starring as “The Crimson Curse.”

March 2023

Williams began appearing with Paramore, who were billed as special guests on Taylor’s Eras Tour.

“Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Taylor told Billboard in January 2023. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

July 2023

The longtime friends collaborated on Taylor’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track “Castles Crumbling.”

“Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things,” Williams wrote via Instagram in June 2023, alongside a photo of her and Taylor roller skating at her 21st birthday party. “When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons.”

She continued: “I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

June 2024

Taylor brought Williams out to perform their “Castle’s Crumbling (Taylor’s Version)” duet at her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. Williams wore a lilac halter dress and wrote lyrics down her arms, both of which paid homage to Taylor’s Speak Now era.

“I love you so much. You’re so good, it’s crazy,” Taylor told Williams after their duet.