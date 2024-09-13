Following Taylor Swift’s shout-out to boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, fans are convinced they found a trace of the football star in a clip from her “Fortnight” music video.

While Kelce, 34, was nowhere to be seen in the actual visual, Swifites might have succeeded in low-key locating him in a behind-the-scenes video. At one point in the clip, which was originally uploaded in June, someone laughs behind the camera — and social media users are convinced it’s Kelce.

“So i went and watched the fortnight MV behind the scenes again to see if i can find travis anywhere in the background and do we think this could be travis laughing?? 🧐” X user wrote on Thursday, September 12.

Others have speculated that Swift might have cut her man’s cheering out of the behind-the-scenes video.

“Travis being at the fortnight set just clapping and yelling because he has no business there but he thinks she’s the most brilliant woman that ever walked on earth makes so much sense to me,” a second X user wrote. A third begged for behind-the-scenes footage “with Travis” to get released.

so i went and watched the fortnight MV behind the scenes again to see if i can find travis anywhere in the background and do we think this could be travis laughing?? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/lsLpC6I9fA — JD ⸆⸉ 💋 (@JDcanseeyou) September 13, 2024

Swift released the music video for “Fortnight,” her collab with Post Malone in April with cameos from Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. She won Video of the Year at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11, and name-dropped Kelce in her acceptance speech.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”’

She added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift received 12 nominations ahead of Wednesday’s awards show and took home seven trophies.

Kelce didn’t attend the ceremony in New York, but he offered his girlfriend some subtle support after the show. (The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023.)

“One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav 🥰 #VMAs,” the official MTV Instagram account captioned a video of her speech on Wednesday. Eagle-eyed fans caught Kelce giving the post a “like.”