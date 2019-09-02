



Nothing but love! Demi Lovato made Taylor Swift’s day by praising the “Me!” singer’s new album, Lover.

After calling the song “Cruel Summer” a “jam,” the former Disney Channel star, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 1, “Life’s too short for women to not support other women.. especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.”

Her post caught the attention of Swift, 29, herself, who reposted the message on her Instagram Stories later on Monday. “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face,” she wrote. “Thank you @ddlovato.”

The exchange came exactly one week after Lovato wrote on Instagram that she skipped the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards “for a REASON.” The Camp Rock star’s cryptic message led some fans to speculate that she had been trying to avoid Swift, who opened the August 26 show. However, Lovato later clarified that she had a good reason to miss the ceremony: She was busy filming her three-episode stint on Will & Grace.

“Btw… I didn’t ‘shade’ anyone last night,” she clarified on her Instagram Stories. “My REASON for not going is because I’m literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching.”

That said, the pop stars have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. After Swift grew close with Lovato’s former Barney & Friends and Disney costar Selena Gomez in the late 2000s, a fan approached the “Sober” singer as she signed autographs in London to ask, “How’s Selena?” Lovato’s response? “Ask Taylor.”

The “Bad Blood” songstress and the Sonny With a Chance alum seemed to be on opposing sides again earlier this year after Scooter Braun, who manages Lovato, purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, and acquired her back catalog of master recordings. Swift called out Braun, 38, in a lengthy Tumblr post, while Lovato sided with her manager, calling him a “good man.”

The drama has since simmered down — and Braun even congratulated the Grammy winner on her latest record. “Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” he tweeted on August 23. “Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!