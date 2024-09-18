As Taylor Swift takes a brief break from the Eras Tour stage, her relationship with Travis Kelce is only getting stronger — and even more public. According to multiple sources, the attention hasn’t fazed the superstar couple. “They’re in love and don’t care what others think,” one insider exclusively revealed in Us Weekly‘s latest cover story, with a second source adding, “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future.” Find out what other high-profile pairs — romantic or otherwise — are keeping Us talking:

A 2015 clip of Jennifer Lopez laughing off the possibility of reconnecting with Diddy resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s arrest, but her mom’s reaction is what’s really raising eyebrows.

laughing off the possibility of reconnecting with resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s arrest, but her mom’s reaction is what’s really raising eyebrows. Convict Anna Delvey — and her ankle monitor — earned mixed reviews during the season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. She and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa , spoke with Us about the audience’s response to their cha-cha.

— and her ankle monitor — earned mixed reviews during the season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. She and her pro partner, , spoke with Us about the audience’s response to their cha-cha. Florence Pugh got candid about the “bullying” she faced from fans throughout her romance with ex Zach Braff and shared an update on her current relationship status.

got candid about the “bullying” she faced from fans throughout her romance with ex and shared an update on her current relationship status. Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, ditched her wedding ring one week after the Foo Fighters rocker revealed he welcomed a baby outside of their marriage.

Sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.