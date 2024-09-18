Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, stepped out without her wedding ring following the rocker’s cheating scandal.

Blum, 48, was spotted sans ring on Tuesday, September 17, in photos obtained by Page Six. According to the outlet, Blum was playing tennis with her coach and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Blum wore a fitted grey tank with a coordinating black tennis skirt. She carried a maroon handbag and a navy water bottle. In the snaps, Blum’s left ring finger appeared to be bare.

Blum has not publicly addressed the status of her marriage. She has been married to Grohl, 55, since 2003.

Grohl made headlines earlier this month, revealing that he recently welcomed a baby outside of his marriage to Blum. (Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.)

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters frontman wrote via Instagram on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children.”

He continued, “I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward.”

Blum, who has not publicly spoken out regarding the situation, met Grohl in 2001.

“Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to [my bandmate] Taylor [Hawkins]. I was just out of a Tenacious D session,” Grohl recalled to Q Magazine in 2007. “I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood.”

According to Grohl, the woman then waved her friend Blum over to the group.

“I was like, ‘Oh my, God. Not a chance!’ So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass,” he explained. “And by the end of the night, I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’ So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’”

This is Grohl’s second marriage. He previously married Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994, breaking up three years later after Grohl admitted to being unfaithful.

Grohl’s ex-girlfriend Tina Basich also claimed that the musician cheated on her during the course of their two-year relationship.

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend … or two, as it turned out,” Basich, a snowboarder, wrote in her 2003 memoir Pretty Good for a Girl. “I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me. … All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source.”

Grohl has not publicly discussed the cheating scandals at length.