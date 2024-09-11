Dave Grohl has made headlines for both his music career and his personal life through the years.

Grohl rose to fame when he joined the band Nirvana in 1990. Four years later, lead singer Kurt Cobain died by suicide. In the months that followed, Grohl founded Foo Fighters.

Off stage, the 19-time Grammy Award winner was married to his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 to 1997. He moved on with his second wife, Jordyn Blum, in 2003. The couple welcomed daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia in 2006, 2009 and 2014, respectively.

In September 2024, Grohl revealed that he had welcomed another child outside of his marriage. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote via Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

He concluded, “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Scroll down for more of Grohl’s ups and downs through the years: