Years before his cheating scandal, Dave Grohl raised eyebrows when he called his now-wife, Jordyn Blum, his “future ex-wife.”
While speaking to Q magazine, Grohl, now 55, recalled the night he met Blum, now 48, in 2001. Grohl explained that he was with his late Foo Fighters bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar.
“Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks,” Grohl told the outlet in 2007. “Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor. I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood.”
Grohl explained that the girl waved her friend over, who was Blum. “I was like, ‘Oh my, God. Not a chance!’ So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. And by the end of the night I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife,’” he said. “So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’”
Grohl noted that he and Blum “saw each other a few times.” He added, “But I realized that this was the flag, the finish line and I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute.’ So I backed out.”
The pair rekindled their romance down the line and tied the knot in 2003. They have since welcomed three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Grohl revealed on Tuesday, September 10, that he welcomed a baby outside of his marriage to Blum.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote via Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
He concluded, “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
Grohl has been candid about his family and fatherhood through the years. In 2007, he shared in an interview with The Guardian that Blum and his eldest daughter were his “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”
Two years later, he opened up about his shifting priorities while touring with the Foo Fighters. “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he shared with Time. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”