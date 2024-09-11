Dave Grohl has experienced his fair share of relationship drama while in the public eye, including multiple cheating scandals.

The Foo Fighters rocker has been married twice and stepped outside his marriage both times. He and first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood married in 1994.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” Grohl told Elle in 2007. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”

The pair finalized their divorce in 1997 after Grohl admitted to infidelity.

He moved on and tied the knot with current wife Jordyn Blum in 2003. They share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia Grohl.

In September 2024, the singer admitted to cheating once again, revealing that he had fathered a daughter outside of his marriage in an Instagram statement.

Keep scrolling to uncover all of Grohl’s infidelities over the years:

What His Ex-Girlfriend Said

Snowboarder Tina Basich dated Grohl for two years in the 1990s. Following their split, she alleged that he was seeing another woman during their relationship.

Basich recalled Grohl being “busy” while they dated in her 2003 memoir Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer. She cited his career as a point of contention between them.

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend … or two, as it turned out,” she wrote. “I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.”

Despite trying to get details from Grohl, the athlete wrote that he told her “nothing” and broke things off.

“All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source,” she wrote.

His 1st Admission

During an interview with The Guardian, it was printed that Grohl “admitted [to] infidelities that led to his divorce from first wife.” Any other details about his split from Youngblood were not released.

Fathering a Child Outside of His Marriage

Grohl made a social media statement in September 2024, revealing that he had cheated on Blum and fathered a fourth child.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”