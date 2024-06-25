Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear attended the Eras Tour in London before Dave Grohl’s dig at Taylor Swift.

Smear, 64, was spotted at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, with Salma Hayek and Stella McCartney in a photo shared to the Blow star’s Instagram.

“Living our wildest dreams 🎤 gracias @taylorswift 🎉🎉#taylorswift#swifties,” Hayek, 57, captioned the Sunday post.

On Friday, Smear joined the group in the VIP tent with guests Travis Kelce and Cara Delevingne.

The following day, the Foo Fighters performed at London Stadium, where Grohl, 55, seemingly took a jab at Swift, 34, implying that the “22” singer doesn’t perform live.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl said in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

He added, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f—king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f—king place.”

During Swift’s third Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Swift appeared to subtly clap back at the Foo Fighters’ frontman.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told the audience. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Swift has made it clear that she sings live recently, stopping mid-song various times recently to help fans in the audience who need medical assistance as they battle the summer heat.

Smear has been with the Foo Fighters since their formation in 1994. He left the band in 1997, rejoined as a touring guitarist in 2005 and became a full-time member again in 2010. He has also been a member of The Germs, Twisted Roots, and toured with Nirvana for six months.

Along with Smear and Grohl, the Foo Fighters band includes Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Josh Freese and Rami Jaffee — all of whom are embarking on their Everything or Nothing at All tour to promote their 11th studio album, But Here We Are.

The tour kicked off on May 1 in Dallas and is scheduled to wrap on August 18 in Seattle.