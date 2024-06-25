Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Attended ‘Eras Tour’ Before Dave Grohl’s Apparent Dig at Taylor Swift

By
Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Attends ‘Eras Tour’ Show Before Dave Grohl’s Dig at Taylor Swift
Pat Smear, Taylor Swift. Getty Images(2)

Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear attended the Eras Tour in London before Dave Grohls dig at Taylor Swift.

Smear, 64, was spotted at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, with Salma Hayek and Stella McCartney in a photo shared to the Blow star’s Instagram.

“Living our wildest dreams 🎤 gracias @taylorswift 🎉🎉#taylorswift#swifties,” Hayek, 57, captioned the Sunday post.

On Friday, Smear joined the group in the VIP tent with guests Travis Kelce and Cara Delevingne.

What Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at Eras Tour in London

Related: Taylor Swift Brings ‘Eras Tour’ to London: Which Surprise Songs Did She Perform ...

The following day, the Foo Fighters performed at London Stadium, where Grohl, 55, seemingly took a jab at Swift, 34, implying that the “22” singer doesn’t perform live.

Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Attends ‘Eras Tour’ Show Before Dave Grohl’s Dig at Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl said in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

He added, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f—king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f—king place.”

Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her Eras Tour Concerts 572

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her ‘Eras Tour’ Concerts

During Swift’s third Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Swift appeared to subtly clap back at the Foo Fighters’ frontman.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift told the audience. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Attends ‘Eras Tour’ Show Before Dave Grohl’s Dig at Taylor Swift
Gary Miller/WireImage

Swift has made it clear that she sings live recently, stopping mid-song various times recently to help fans in the audience who need medical assistance as they battle the summer heat. 

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

Smear has been with the Foo Fighters since their formation in 1994. He left the band in 1997, rejoined as a touring guitarist in 2005 and became a full-time member again in 2010. He has also been a member of The Germs, Twisted Roots, and toured with Nirvana for six months.

Every Time Taylor Swift Eras Tour Became the Errors Tour

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Became the ‘Errors Tour’

Along with Smear and Grohl, the Foo Fighters band includes Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Josh Freese and Rami Jaffee — all of whom are embarking on their Everything or Nothing at All tour to promote their 11th studio album, But Here We Are.

The tour kicked off on May 1 in Dallas and is scheduled to wrap on August 18 in Seattle.

In this article

Dave Grohl
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!