Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina, truly had the best day at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

“Living our wildest dreams 🎤 gracias @taylorswift 🎉🎉,” Hayek, 57, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 23, two days after they saw the Wembley Stadium show.

In one pic, Hayek hugged her 16-year-old daughter from their perch in the VIP tent. The actress wore a red blouse and a pair of jeans while Valentina opted for a white T-shirt. (Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, who also is a father to three older children from past relationships.)

Hayek and Valentina weren’t the only famous faces watching Swift, 34, command the Wembley stage on Friday. They were joined by Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as well as Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, sports reporter Erin Andrews, actress Leslie Mann, fashion designer Stella McCartney, Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness and more.

“It was so much fun 😭😍👯‍♀️👯‍♀️,” Van Ness, 37, wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday.

Hayek also shared footage of herself leading Van Ness, Valentina and other VIP guests in a rousing singalong of Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while they rode in a golf cart to their seats.

Friday was Swift’s first of eight concerts at Wembley. Her Saturday, June 22, show was equally star-studded with Travis, 34, returning to the VIP tent with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Greta Gerwig, Theo James, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more stars packed in the special area to catch Swift’s set.

“When I was preparing and practicing for the weeks before this, I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal, [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for us on the Eras Tour and for my band and for my crew,” Swift gushed during her acoustic section on Saturday. “[When] I was thinking about that, you think about just being grateful for all the people who wanted this for you — and that’s all of you here tonight. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Ahead of Saturday’s concert, Swift took to Instagram to share a selfie she took with some VIP guests from Friday’s show.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift wrote, sharing a pic of herself with Prince William and his eldest children posing next to Travis. Swift also tagged Travis’ account, who “liked” the upload.

Swift plays a third concert at Wembley on Sunday, June 23, before performing additional shows across Europe. She returns to London for five more gigs in August.