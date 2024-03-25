Salma Hayek is the ultimate bikini model.

The 57-year-old actress shared a steamy swimsuit pic via Instagram on Sunday, March 24 — with the help of daughter Valentina Pinault, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault. In the snap, Hayek stood in the ocean while posing in a black bikini top featuring a scoop neckline and matching cheeky bottoms finished with a bow at her hip. She teamed the swimwear with black sunglasses as she gazed into the distance.

“It always helps to have a photographer in the family,” she captioned the post while giving her 16-year-old daughter a pic credit. Fans complimented Valentina’s photography skills in the comments section.

“Valentina is such an amazing photographer!!!” one follower wrote, as another gushed, “Vale is such an icon. Just like her mama.”

This is hardly the first time Hayek has posed in a bikini. In December 2023, she showed off her figure in a patterned two-piece while taking a tropical getaway. Her yellow swimsuit featured a floral design, spaghetti straps and matching bottoms that tied at her hips. Hayek leaned against a stone wall while posing in the set and elevated her look with black sunglasses and a messy updo.

Hayek again showed off her swim style in September 2023 while celebrating her 57th birthday. For her big day, she shared a number of spicy social media pics while rocking a red halter top finished with white lacy embroidery. She accessorized with mirrored sunglasses and a chic straw hat while taking a dip in an ocean.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, Hayek sat on the beach and enjoyed a snack.

“I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!” Hayek captioned the post. “My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!”