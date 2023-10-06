Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina, has grown up to become her mom’s mini-me.

Hayek welcomed her only child in 2007, six months after she tied the knot with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. She is also stepmom to Pinault’s three children — François, Mathilde and Augustin — from previous relationships.

In 2013, Hayek shared that she started to love her body more after giving birth to Valentina at the age of 41. “I gained so much weight, I got an opportunity to see myself completely disfigured in many different ways — for a very good reason — and I don’t regret it for a second,” she told Glamour at the time.

Over the years, Valentina has joined her famous mother on several film and TV sets and red carpets and even graced the cover of Vogue México with Hayek at the age of 14.

Despite her busy schedule, Hayek told Red Magazine in 2017 that she tries “to be really present with [Valentina] and really listen to her.” She added that when it comes to parenting, she makes it “up day by day because they change so quickly.”

Keep scrolling to see Hayek and Valentina’s sweetest mother-daughter moments: