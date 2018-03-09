Still going strong! Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, stepped out for a rare public appearance during a hike in Malibu.

The “End Game” singer, 28, stayed close to her 27-year-old beau on the Wednesday, March 7, outing. The pair enjoyed a walk as Swift held onto Alwyn’s arm.

While it’s unclear when the private couple first started dating, Us Weekly first reported their romance in May 2017. After keeping a low profile for nearly the whole year, Swift has slowly started to return to the public eye and be spotted with the British actor more often.

The Grammy winner is also currently preparing up for her upcoming Reputation world tour. Us exclusively revealed on March 1 that Camila Cabello will be opening up for her friend on the road. The “Call It What You Want” crooner confirmed the news later that day and revealed Charli XCX also set to open.

“I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!!” Swift wrote at the time.

A source told Us back in December that Awlyn will be joining his girlfriend on the road.

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,“ the source explained. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

The source added, “She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

