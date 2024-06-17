Taylor Swift’s membership with the ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ has formally been stamped.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ owner and CEO, Clark Hunt, the singer, 34, has been officially inducted into the NFL teams’ notorious fan base.

Speaking at an ‘Athletes in Action’ event in Ohio on Saturday, June 15, Hunt, 59, spoke about Swift and his adoration for her in light of the singer’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

“She [Swift] is, absolutely,” Hunt said in response to being asked if the “Shake It Off” singer is “part of the Chiefs Kingdom,” as captured via TikTok footage. He added, “She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4am in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, ‘we’, so she is definitely part of the team’s kingdom.”

Hunt’s confirmation comes after Swift was spotted watching Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Live from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony event on Thursday, June 13. According to screenshots shared by fans, Swift left a series of comments as Gordon documented the ceremony. (Gordon is the partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.)

“YESSSSSS,” Swift commented that evening, later adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.” In a follow-up comment, Swift joked that it was “late” and she was headed to bed. England is six hours ahead of Kansas City.

Hunt couldn’t help gushing further at the Ohio event, praising the star couple, who were first linked in July 2023, by adding, “What an amazing storyline that was this past year. First of all, we’re so happy for Travis and Taylor, what a great couple. My family’s been big fans of hers for a very long time, so it’s now nice to have her as [a] big fan of the Chiefs.”

Hunt was pressed further on his family’s fondness of Swift, and he revealed that his daughters are able to name all of Swift’s songs “and sing them to you.”

The NFL heavyweight was also quizzed on his thoughts regarding the “financial bump” that Swift’s affiliation with the Chiefs has provided to the team.

“It’s a little bit hard to quantify, but I happened to be at the NFL headquarters the week after she showed up at our first game, we were playing the Bears at home,” Hunt said. “And she showed up, which was a surprise for everybody, us included, and I have never seen the … people in the legal office that excited, they were giddy, they were jumping around. So I think that tells you.”

It isn’t the first time Hunt has addressed the singer’s romance with Kelce, 34. He spoke of the couple during an appearance on Mad Money on CNBC in January.

“She’s just as sweet as she can be,” Hunt said at the time. “I also got to see her play here [at our Arrowhead Stadium] twice this past summer and what an incredible performer. I mean, just one of the most incredible artists of our time.”